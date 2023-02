#2 Start A Runnin - Turf Paradise, R3 (20:48)

START A RUNNIN was a convincing winner when in this grade back in December and has an excellent chance at the weights. Loyalty Spirit should give another good account and can come out best of the remainder. Ostini also makes the short-list.

#1 Ronald R - Turf Paradise, R6 (22:17)

RONALD R is a very interesting runner following switch of barns and seems the one they have to beat. Pistol Power has a jockey up with a great record here and is likely to be on the premises too. Teller merits respect as well.

#8 Gold Rush Candy - Turf Paradise, R7 (22:46)

GOLD RUSH CANDY made a pleasing debut for this barn when second here last time and appeals as the one to beat. Pure Rocket comes from a barn seldom far away with their runners here and can chase the selection home. Partyofsixteen deserves some consideration on second run back from absence.