Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"Strong Ending was below form on turf last time but is expected to put that effort well behind him as he returns to dirt in this £8k claimer."

Luna Queen (Tampa Bay R1, 17:20 GMT) probably needed her comeback run when last of eight at this track earlier this month and should strip fitter with under her belt. Mambo Dancer represents a barn in tremendous order at present and is our second pick, while Crown of Joy also requires consideration.

Congratsrosy (Tampa Bay R3, 18:19 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and seems sure to take all the beating in a claimer that isn't the strongest. Crystal Orb has a jockey up with a great record here and can emerge second best, while Twisted Treasure also requires a second look.

Strong Ending (Tampa Bay R6, 19:48 GMT) was below form on turf last time but is expected to put that effort well behind him as he returns to dirt in this £8k claimer. Mista Donzella also has a decent chance on today's terms and is next on the shortlist, while Indian Buzz is another that comes into the reckoning.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 22nd Dec (R6 1m Claim)

Wednesday 22 December, 7.48pm

Overpraise
Mista Donzella
Strong Ending
Stage Door
Indian Buzz
Sarasota Boy
Dohko
Outstanding Debt
