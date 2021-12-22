Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 22 December

Luna Queen (Tampa Bay R1, 17:20 GMT) probably needed her comeback run when last of eight at this track earlier this month and should strip fitter with under her belt. Mambo Dancer represents a barn in tremendous order at present and is our second pick, while Crown of Joy also requires consideration.

Congratsrosy (Tampa Bay R3, 18:19 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and seems sure to take all the beating in a claimer that isn't the strongest. Crystal Orb has a jockey up with a great record here and can emerge second best, while Twisted Treasure also requires a second look.

Strong Ending (Tampa Bay R6, 19:48 GMT) was below form on turf last time but is expected to put that effort well behind him as he returns to dirt in this £8k claimer. Mista Donzella also has a decent chance on today's terms and is next on the shortlist, while Indian Buzz is another that comes into the reckoning.