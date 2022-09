#5 Roadtriptonowhere - Parx Racing, R2 (18:22)

ROADTRIPTONOWHERE comes here in a very good vein of form. He gets class relief here for a barn in good form and should take plenty of beating. Speak Unity represents a trainer in tremendous order at present and can't be ruled out. Louie's Law can round out the first three.

#7 Leopardess - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

LEOPARDESS is a big player on barn debut and can land this maiden contest. She made two starts for Jessica Harrington when trained in Ireland, finishing second last time out, and that's the strongest form on offer. All About Me made a pleasing turf debut last time adding to her record of placed finishes and is the one for the forecast.

#6 Veil - Penn National, R4 (00:22)

VEIL has an excellent chance at the weights and makes most appeal. She's a veteran but is dropping in to the lowest grade of race she's ever contested. Luscious Lola is now with a barn that do well with their claiming recruits and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.