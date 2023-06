#6 Rush Center - Parx Racing, R4 (19:01)

RUSH CENTER has already passed the post first before being subsequently disqualified and seems the one they have to beat. He should find this a little easier than his recent assignments. Tatum is taken for the forecast.

#6 Cloud Music - Delaware Park, R6 (20:00)

CLOUD MUSIC looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection. He just failed to go wire-to-wire last time but can make amends for a barn in good form round here. Paradise Valley has just two runs under his belt but clocked a good time on latest start and can come out best of the remainder. Alpha Whiskey also requires scrutiny.

#3 Tiny Tin - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

TINY TIN represents a trainer who's seldom far away with their runners here and seems sure to be on the premises on second start back. Bermondsey is of interest on barn debut and can come out best of the rest. The Exception is another who is entitled to a closer look.