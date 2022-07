#1 Lawn Boy - Parx Racing, R6 (20:10)

LAWN BOY must have a good chance on these terms and should make a bold show. He didn't quite kick on last time from his barn debut but gets further class relief and should be on the premises. Street Tail is the second choice, whilst Anzio Beach can't be ruled out on the pick of his efforts.

#9 Gun For Success - Delaware Park, R7 (20:30)

GUN FOR SUCCESS has an excellent chance at the weights and can go one better than last time. Beaten just a nose in a claimer at Monmouth last time this looks an easier spot, and he can double his career tally. Papa Jimmy has only had one turf start but connections are persevering and is the one for the forecast.

#8 Tosconova Beauty - Finger Lakes, R7 (20:52)

TOSCONOVA BEAUTY is in decent nick at present and seems sure to be on the premises. The 3-y-o filly has done most of her racing round here but boasts a positive 50% career strike-rate and is the least exposed runner. Makeajoyfulnoise is of interest on barn debut and warrants interest, whilst Sabreen is likely to be thereabouts as well for a bang in-form trainer.