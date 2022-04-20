Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 20 April

Beep Beep (Keeneland R6, 20:40 BST) takes a significant drop in grade and looks the one to be on. The selection won a maiden as a juvenile but has only been seen out three times since, returning from over a year off with a respectable effort last month. Barstow is up there on the shortlist too, whilst Notable Exception also requires consideration.

Minister of Soul (Turf Paradise R3, 22:20 BST) gets class relief and should make a bold show. A winner of an allowance here in January, he's run creditably in a pair of stakes races since. Coastal Jazz comes here on the back of success in a similar event over course and distance, the merit of which was underpinned by the clock, and looks second best.

Angela's Romeo (Charles Town R1, 00:00 BST) has a good chance at the weights and looks the one to beat. Placed in his last three starts, this appeals as a good opportunity to finally get off the mark. Obannon has been working well ahead of his debut and can chase him home, whilst Windsor's Tracker can step up on his debut for a barn in form.