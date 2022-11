#2 Sugar Streak - Parx Racing, R2 (16:52)

SUGAR STREAK seems to be building up to something and appeals as the one they have to beat on these terms. Emma And I has joined an expert barn with similar types and should also give a good account. Londonderry is another who requires a second look.

#3 Practical Sense - Delaware Park, R8 (20:00)

PRACTICAL SENSE has a more positive profile than most of these and looks sure to make a bold show. He was a good second last time when back sprinting and that effort was underpinned by the clock. John Jay gets class relief and looks second best.

#1a Distorted Limits - Finger Lakes, R8 (20:33)

DISTORTED LIMITS will be hard to beat on these terms and looks to have been found a good opening. He won over this distance at Monmouth Park in August, but found the extended 1m too much of a test last time. Quad Party is less up against it on this occasion and can fill the runner-up spot.