#2 Nobilis - Saratoga, R2 (18:46)

NOBILIS can make it fifth time lucky in this maiden. He's raced in some competitive races to date and that experience should stand him in good stead here. Flying In Style ran a fine second on debut and is a big danger granted requisite improvement. Bustino Santino returns from an absence and deserves some consideration for a barn in form.

#1 Shadow Dragon - Saratoga, R4 (19:52)

SHADOW DRAGON was runner-up in a similar contest last time but finished clear of the rest and looks to have the best prospects. Wild Banker wasn't disgraced on barn debut last time, that race is working out well and he seems sure to give a good account. Bossmakinbossmoves returns to the dirt at a track he ran very well at last year and can't be ruled out of it either.

#4 Six Whips - Delaware Park, R8 (21:00)

SIX WHIPS has got better with racing and is hard to oppose on debut for a new barn. Clash A. J. has also joined a new barn and can chase the selection home getting class relief. Lord Uhtred goes for a trainer in form and is likely to be on the premises too.