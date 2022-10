#5 My Man Vito - Delaware Park, R1 (17:30)

MY MAN VITO looks the clear pick at the weights. He's built up a positive profile and recently returned from a three-month break when third over course and distance last time. Haney Boys stretches out in distance again but has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#4 Brett's World - Parx Racing, R6 (20:10)

BRETT'S WORLD gets class relief and is the selection. The four-year-old is from a barn in good form and his last win came in a similar contest back in July. The Big Bluff is in a good vein of form and is likely to be thereabouts as well, whilst American Roma should be in the mix at this level.

#5 Intrepid Daydream - Delaware Park, R7 (20:30)

INTREPID DAYDREAM has to be of serious interest given strike rate and looks the one to beat. She won twice at this level over course and before finishing last of four in a stakes contest, but that effort is easy to excuse as she was rushed up after fly-leaping the start. Hey Mamaluke clearly wasn't herself last time and is in with a shout if back on song.