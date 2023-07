#3 La Rosa - Belterra Park, R3 (19:25)

LA ROSA was a clear winner after making every yard a winning one last time and will be hard to beat on these terms. Abigail Lee is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and is the pick of the remainder.

#2 Back Ring Luck - Saratoga, R4 (19:52)

BACK RING LUCK gets class relief and has obvious claims of following up his wire-to-wire success last time. Treasure Trove is the barn's only representative at this track today and is likely to go close too. Bourbon's Hope is aiming for the hat-trick and also demands respect.

#1 Come See About It - Belterra Park, R5 (20:25)

COME SEE ABOUT IT represents a barn with a great record here and promises to be hard to beat back on dirt. Bastien Le Brown is facing an easier assignment than last time and can fill the runner-up slot. Out Work'n has been running well of late and gets class relief.