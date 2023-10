Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#2 Runnin Redbird - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

RUNNIN REDBIRD can take advantage of the class relief dropping into claiming company. She has leading claims at the weights and can add a second success of the season to her record. Super Duper Fly is back at a more suitable distance today and can come out best of the rest. Wishing Ona Prayer can see out the 1-2-3.

#5 Frog Town - Charles Town, R4 (01:25)

FROG TOWN has less on his plate here than of late and should make a bold show as he bids to regains the winning thread. Sponsored must have a good chance on these terms and can come out best of the rest. Gamma Squeeze has won his last two starts and is likely to be in the mix as well.

#7 Vagabond Virgin - Charles Town, R7 (02:49)

VAGABOND VIRGIN has made a positive start to his career. He put in a good piece of work the other day and looks up to winning this. Ciderhouse Way has run well at this level the last twice and may have to settle for second. O'Rigsby can round out the places.