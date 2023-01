#4 Too Much Vino - Gulfstream Park, R2 (17:39)

TOO MUCH VINO has gone close the last twice, comfortably beating a couple of today's rivals, and tops the shortlist to go one better. Oasis Jak was much improved in this class on first start on dirt last time and is the pick of the remainder.

#8 Marley Luck - Gulfstream Park, R4 (18:38)

MARLEY LUCK is weighted to go well and should make a bold show. He's gone close the last twice and the expected fast pace should suit. Extendo has blinkers on now coming back from a layoff and is likely to be thereabouts as well. Unified Weekend gets class relief and makes up the three.

#4 Never Explain - Tampa Bay Downs, R5 (19:26)

NEVER EXPLAIN clocked a good time in a recent workout but failed to menace in a much better contest last time. This is easier and he seems the one they have to beat. Oceans Map hasn't won for a while and should find this assignment more to his liking. Perfect Speighty can't be fully discounted on barn debut.