Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 17 November

#4 Pretty Doctor - Finger Lakes R2 (17:57)

Pretty Doctor is turned out quickly after showing best form yet last time and holds plenty of appeal in what is a weak maiden claimer. She's A Tripp looks the main danger, while Starship Precious merits a closer look as well.

#2 Stay Home Mama - Finger Lakes R4 (18:51)

Stay Home Mama has been in good form of late and looks to have a decent chance on today's terms. Crazy Delight is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and looks the likeliest to finish second, while Bella Bay can claim third.

#8 Annie Rocks - Finger Lakes R6 (19:45)

The consistent Annie Rocks comes into this starter allowance contest in good nick and should take plenty of stopping in her quest for fourth win of the year. Queen Bess has a superb record at this venue and appeals as best of the rest, while She's Not Bluffing is another who demands a second look.