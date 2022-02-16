Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 16 February

#4 Scotty Brown - Gulfstream R1 (17:30)

Scotty Brown boasted some useful form for his former trainer and is making to make a winning comeback for new connections. Determined Fury comes here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Aeronaut also commands respect.

#5 Where's Joey - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)

Where's Joey and course winner American Matters bring some strong form to the table in this claiming contest, with the former shading the vote. Awesome Pudding clocked up a C&D last year and looks best of the remainder.

#3 Town Classic - Gulfstream R3 (18:33)

Town Classic was below form on the all-weather last time but should fare batter switched back to the dirt track in this $12k claimer. Financial System is with a stable that boasts a good record first off the claim and is the second choice, while Mr Tito's also demands scrutiny.