Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 16 February

Wednesday 16 February, 6.33pm
Timeform pick out the three best bets at Gulfstream on Wednesday.
"...boasted some useful form for his former trainer and is making to make a winning comeback for new connections..."
Timeform on Scotty Brown
#4 Scotty Brown - Gulfstream R1 (17:30)
Scotty Brown boasted some useful form for his former trainer and is making to make a winning comeback for new connections. Determined Fury comes here in a very good vein of form and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Aeronaut also commands respect.
#5 Where's Joey - Gulfstream R2 (17:59)
Where's Joey and course winner American Matters bring some strong form to the table in this claiming contest, with the former shading the vote. Awesome Pudding clocked up a C&D last year and looks best of the remainder.
#3 Town Classic - Gulfstream R3 (18:33)
Town Classic was below form on the all-weather last time but should fare batter switched back to the dirt track in this $12k claimer. Financial System is with a stable that boasts a good record first off the claim and is the second choice, while Mr Tito's also demands scrutiny.
