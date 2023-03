#7 Kisses For Hannah - Tampa Bay Downs, R7 (19:30)

KISSES FOR HANNAH has a good record on the turf here and must have a good chance on these terms. She won here in November and shaped as if back in form last time. Mystic Dreams can chase the selection home, while Theuncapturedlady can see out the 1-2-3.

#4 Allaboutthemoney - Penn National, R1 (22:00)

ALLABOUTTHEMONEY ran out a clear winner last time and is taken to follow up despite the return to 6f. His barn are in good form at present and that adds to the confidence of him being our selection. Osprey may find this a bit easier and could well emerge as best of the rest. Romantic Gamble isn't out of it either.

#2 Hopefully Icu - Penn National, R7 (00:55)

HOPEFULLY ICU stepped up markedly on her debut performance last time and can go one better in this maiden claimer. She also had several of today's rivals well behind in that latest outing. One of those, Win For Laila, can win the battle for second, while Santafe Express also makes the short-list.