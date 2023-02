#5 Caminero - Tampa Bay Downs, R2 (17:58)

CAMINERO is weighted to go well and looks the safest choice. There could be a quick pace on and the selection can pick off his rivals late on. Imperial Bird hosed up in a lesser contest last time and appeals most of the rest. Roger Mcqueen is also entitled to have a say.

#3 Flashing Diamond - Parx Racing, R7 (19:37)

FLASHING DIAMOND was below form last time and will benefit from the return to sprinting. She has an excellent chance at the weights and should be hard to beat. Dilly Dilly Philly comes here in a very good vein of form and can emerge best of the remainder. Peak of Chic also requires respect.

#2 Blue Neith - Tampa Bay Downs, R9 (21:15)

BLUE NEITH is of major interest making her debut for a barn in top form. She's been on the premises of late but can strike here. Mystic Dreams is weighted to go well and is up there on the shortlist too. Lily's Lead also needs a closer look.