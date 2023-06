#3 Loose Goose - Parx Racing, R2 (18:07)

LOOSE GOOSE is from a barn that do really well with new recruits and has enough form in the book that warrants him as the one to beat. Smarten Up gets class relief and can emerge as best of the rest. Pine Valley can round out the 1-2-3.

#6 Katies A Lady - Delaware Park, R3 (18:30)

KATIES A LADY has an excellent chance at the weights and is well up to taking this with plenty in hand. Her front-running style has paid dividends of late and she can follow up from last time getting class relief. Downtown Katie has one of the best riders at the track in the saddle and looks the likeliest runner-up.

#6 Ego Man - Parx Racing, R9 (21:20)

EGO MAN will be hard to beat on these terms and is a straightforward selection. He's thrived since joining Haleem Lee and can cope with the rise in class to gain another success. Geebert has some interesting form in the book and is the pick of the remainder.