#2 Midtown Rose - Delaware Park, R4 (19:00)

MIDTOWN ROSE will be hard to beat on these terms and is the selection. Robert Mosco's mare was beaten just a nose in a similar event last time and can go one better this time. Shero is rarely out of the first three and looks the likeliest to finish second.

#5 Classy Sadie - Parx Racing, R5 (19:43)

CLASSY SADIE is in decent nick at present and seems sure to be on the premises. She's been placed all three starts this season and can take advantage of this field. Balboa's Smile could outrun her odds and appeals most of the remainder, whilst Cape Cod Sally also requires a second look.

#2 Profusion - Finger Lakes, R5 (19:58)

PROFUSION will be hard to beat on these terms and should make a bold show. He made the most of class relief when winning last time and can repeat the dose here. Flat Bill hails from the same barn and should also give a good account. Duck Pond Road can round out the 1-2-3.