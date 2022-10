#3 Arthurian - Keeneland R1 (18:00)

Arthurian has a top jockey booked and is taken to bounce back to form following a lesser effort at Horsehoe Indianapolis last time. Brawndo is back at a more suitable trip today and is up there on the shortlist too, while Belfast Boy is another that comes into the reckoning.

#2 Sono Grato - Keeneland R4 (19:36)

Sono Grato has been running respectably in stronger claimers than this one and makes plenty of appeal as he drops down in grade. Cash Express is in decent nick at present and seems sure to go well too, Writeitontheice also demands a second look.

#2 Bourbon Spirit - Keeneland R7 (21:12)

Bourbon Spirit was a good winner on debut and may well have bumped into one last time in a stakes race at Monmouth. He is one to be interested in now he's eased a little in class. Hayes Strike also has a good chance and can chase the selection home, while Confidence Game is another to consider.