#4 Super Caro - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (19:50)

SUPER CARO is in decent nick at present and sets a good standard. She's had a few of these behind her recently and looks up to completing the hat-trick. Peep's Day makes debut for new barn and should be on the premises if over last effort.

#6 Social Success - Parx Racing, R8 (20:49)

SOCIAL SUCCESS looks the one to be on as she chases the 4-timer. She gets class relief here and can continue the positive start to her career. Iyiyi won last two races and should be thereabouts as well. Hop On Me can also make presence felt.

#11 Flirting Bridge - Keeneland, R7 (21:12)

FLIRTING BRIDGE returns after some strong graded form last season and there's nothing of that level taking her on today, so she's a ready selection. Sister Lou Ann has a top jockey booked and should chase the selection home.