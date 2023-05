#1 Fresh One - Will Rogers Downs, R1 (19:00)

FRESH ONE ran out a cosy winner last time and has a good chance of following up on first start for his new barn. Headedtothestars comes here in good form and merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock and appeals as best of the rest.

#3 Dreaming of Gerry - Parx Racing, R9 (21:20)

DREAMING OF GERRY is in a great vein of form at present and can quickly resume winning ways despite the cut back in distance. Jw'strickymischief has acquitted himself well at this level the last twice and can come out best of the remainder. A Dangerous Guy is another who demands consideration on the back of a comfortable course success last time.

#4 Hi Heeled Warrior - Penn National, R7 (01:55)

HI HEELED WARRIOR showed promise when third on debut despite receiving a bump at the start and can make amends at the second time of asking turned out again quickly. Aprils Luck appeals as best of the rest, whilst Race N Return can round out the 1-2-3.