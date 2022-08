#2 Ghostmon - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

GHOSTMON must have a good chance on these terms and seems likely to take the beating. His last run can be excused as he wasn't seen to best effect and he gets class relief here. Run Casper Run has less on plate here and appeals as best of the remainder.

#6 Weather Advisory - Finger Lakes, R5 (19:58)

WEATHER ADVISORY makes plenty of appeal and should give it a good go. She stepped up to this distance last time and ran a fine race in second ahead of a couple of those reopposing today. Coups de Party can give a good account if back to her best, whilst Willow Grove can chase them home.

#7 Positive Force - Penn National R6 (01:16)

POSITIVE FORCE has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to get on board with. The selection ran away with a starter allowance over course and distance last month and should take plenty of beating. Nail Polish can get back on track at this level on the dirt, whilst Miz Chaplin can round out the 1-2-3.