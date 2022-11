#8 Zircon - Finger Lakes, R7 (20:09)

ZIRCON has won four times from just six starts and appeals as being hard to beat on these terms against exposed rivals. Also, his barn is on good terms with itself at present. Victory Built comes here in good form and merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock, so is taken as the likeliest runner-up.

#3 Downthestreetdebby - Turf Paradise, R9 (22:29)

DOWNTHESTREETDEBBY is of major interest on stable debut and looks to have decent claims. Her recent piece of work suggests she's ready to go. Lady M is a contender as well on her recent efforts. She Said My Way can't be ruled out on barn debut.

#1 Alpha Sixty Six - Penn National, R4 (00:22)

ALPHA SIXTY SIX is less up against it on this occasion and is the selection. He bolted up in a claimer two starts back before failing to make much of an impact in a starter allowance last time. Tiz Handsome was an easy winner of a similar event over course and distance in the slop last time and can give another good account.