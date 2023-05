#6 R Tenderoni - Parx Racing, R7 (20:26)

R TENDERONI has a jockey up with an excellent record riding for this barn and looks to have good prospects of resuming winning ways in this claimer. Tribord makes appeal on first start for a new trainer and can be in the mix. Miss Loyalty is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#4 Number One Dude - Will Rogers Downs, R6 (21:42)

NUMBER ONE DUDE has joined a barn in good form and sets a good standard getting class relief here. Rowdy Rascal has a rider in the saddle with few peers round here and is taken for the forecast.

#7 Dodgeball - Will Rogers Downs, R10 (23:42)

DODGEBALL has never finished out of the first three from four starts but can finally earn her diploma. I Bileve is less up against it on this occasion and can't be discounted after a break. Haunted Dream also commands a closer look on debut.