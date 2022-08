#2 Dos Vaqueros - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

DOS VAQUEROS is a big player on barn debut and looks to have a leading chance. He's back in a basement claimer and has a good record at the level. Mr. Mims is also taking a class drop and merits respect, whilst Henny Hefner also requires a closer look.

#6 Big Cyn - Finger Lakes, R3 (19:04)

BIG CYN comes here in a very good vein of form and looks the one to aim at in this lowly claimer. She's been running consistently in starter allowance contests this season, including winning over course and distance in May. Helmers Run has a decent chance on these terms and can fill the runner-up slot.

#1 Wickosity - Finger Lakes, R5 (19:58)

WICKOSITY has a decent chance on these terms and holds better claims than most. Touched off by a nose over course and distance last month, he can make amends for a barn in good form. Bench Walk posted a good time in a similar contest last time out and appeals as best of the remainder