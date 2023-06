#7 Sweet Blindness - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:44)

SWEET BLINDNESS will be hard to beat on these terms and holds excellent claims. This is her second start for a barn who are in form and the break may have done her good. Investment Grade appeals as best of the remainder. No Stone Unturned is another who requires a closer look.

#5 Capital Gal - Finger Lakes, R3 (19:13)

CAPITAL GAL will be hard to beat on these terms and should make a bold bid on barn debut. She's done her racing at some of the bigger New York tracks and may find this easier. Amore Fire showed clear signs of a return to form last time and should chase the selection home.

#7 Wood Be Wild - Fort Erie, R6 (23:50)

WOOD BE WILD makes his dirt debut and looks the one to aim at. He made a pleasing return last time and has worked well on the surface before. Jamaican Jimmy returns from an absence but can make presence felt, whilst Two Year Contract is another who demands a closer look.