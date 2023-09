Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#1 J Wass - Parx Racing, R1 (17:40)

J WASS got back on track when beaten a neck last time and appeals as the one to beat. Dadashev may go off a big price but has form in the book and looks the likeliest to finish second. Jokemeister should be able to see out the places.

#1 Feeling - Fort Erie, R2 (20:28)

FEELING's recent switch back to dirt has reaped dividends as he completed a hat-trick last time and holds the best claims in this. Hiatus has been holding his form well and can claim another placed finish. A I Initiative won his last race on dirt and has a slightly easier task than last time when on grass.

#1 Noneya - Louisiana Downs, R7 (00:53)

NONEYA won a pair of allowance contests earlier this year and has an excellent chance at the weights back in this company. Miss Priority has less on her plate here than in last race and looks the one for the runner-up spot. Carson's Princess has been off since March but can't be discounted if fully tuned up on return.