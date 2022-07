#6 Boldlee - Finger Lakes, R3 (19:04)

BOLDLEE looks the clear pick at the weights and is sure to take all the beating. He may be 10-y-o now but clearly retains his ability with a good second on recent return. Macho Miah is back at a more suitable trip today and is taken for the forecast.

#4 Midnight Mindset - Finger Lakes, R4 (19:31)

MIDNIGHT MINDSET has a decent chance on these terms and looks sure to be thereabouts. She's had five goes already and showed plenty of speed on return before being run down only late on. Pleasedontbounce is likely to be in the mix too, whilst Alpha also needs a closer look.

#8 Tellaperfecttale - Finger Lakes, R7 (20:52)

TELLAPERFECTTALE looks the clear pick at the weights and seems sure to be on the premises. Just beaten a neck in an allowance contest at Belmont Park last time, this is a drop in class and looks a good spot to resume winning ways. Toolcat is back on dirt and appeals most of the rest, whilst Sabreen also requires respect.