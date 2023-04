#6 Master Red - Will Rogers Downs, R6 (21:35)

MASTER RED will be hard to beat on these terms and can finally get off the mark. This isn't a deep race and he's already been knocking on the door several times. Macer The Racer faces a much easier task here than in last race and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#1 Katar - Turf Paradise, R3 (22:20)

KATAR has won a pair of allowance contests the last twice and must have a good chance of landing the hat-trick on these terms. American Blaze should give another good account on the back of a stakes success last time. Anotherforbrooks chased home the selection on latest outing and is another that comes into the reckoning.

#6 J T's A. T. M. - Turf Paradise, R7 (00:18)

J T'S A. T. M. is in a purple patch at present and seems the one they have to beat attempting the hat-trick. Gold Rush Candy has fewer miles on the clock than the rest and can chase the selection home on barn debut. Swing West also makes the short-list.