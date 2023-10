Three best bets in North America from Timeform

#5 Excursion - Parx Racing, R4 (18:01)

EXCURSION has been claimed once again and is enticing on several fronts to resume winning ways in this lowly claiming contest. Hidden Promise can come on for his recent run and give the selection most to think about. Causalistic can complete the places.

#2 Pay Zone - Finger Lakes, R3 (18:13)

PAY ZONE gets significant class relief and appeals as being very hard to beat on these terms. Hot Rod Rumble is of interest on barn debut and appeals as best of the remainder. Tacony Road attempts to follow up his win here in the slop last time and can give a good account.

#2 Hummin The Funk - Mountaineer Park, R6 (01:05)

HUMMIN' THE FUNK comes here in a very good vein of form and can confirm the form from last time with several rivals. Pettigo Girl has a rider in the plate who excels round here and is taken to get second. Yo Yo Mon has been in good form but faces a rise in class.