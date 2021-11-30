To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 30 November

Horse racing
Timeform pick out the best bets from the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

#7 Blue Paynt - Parx R1 (17:10)

Blue Paynt has been knocking on the door of late and a recent trainer change may be just what this consistent performer needs to go one better. I'll Make It Coach may be the one to give the selection most to think about, while Three Potatoe Four is also considered.

#4 Mithra - Parx R7 (19:52)

Mithra was below form in a better race than this last time but is fancied to bounce back to his best returned to the same sort of level at which he was runner-up on his penultimate start. Call Fitzroy can claim minor honours, while Dennard makes up the three to concentrate on.

#6 Parsimony - Parx R8 (20:19)

Parsimony has a touch of class (placed in Grade 2 company last year) and is taken to strike on his first start for the high-percentage Danny Gargan barn. Maythehorsebewithu looks the best of the opposition, while Jw's Third Mischie can win the race for the bronze medal.

Philadelphia (US) 30th Nov (R8 1m1f Claim)

Tuesday 30 November, 8.19pm

