#5 Weather Advisory - Finger Lakes, R3 (19:13)

WEATHER ADVISORY reappears quickly after running a career best and looks the one to aim at. This isn't a deep contest and looks a winnable spot. All About Bella went wire-to-wire when last seen and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.

#6 Ego Man - Parx Racing, R7 (20:26)

The front-running EGO MAN has been holding his form well and has excellent claims of quickly resuming winning ways. Easy Day should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely to be on the premises as well. Powerfully Built gets class relief and is likely to be in the mix as well.

#1 Dream Chaser - Parx Racing, R8 (20:53)

DREAM CHASER has been running well at in similar contests recently and this appeals as an excellent chance of doubling his career tally. Valiant Majesty has pieces of form that make her of interest and she could well come out best of the rest. Brooklyn Heights is another who demands consideration.