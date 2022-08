#3 Never Early - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

NEVER EARLY looks the clear pick at the weights and should make a bold show. A three-time winner, he now drops in to the lowest class he's ever competed in and is hard to ignore. Double Vision is likely to be on the premises as well back in claiming company. Papa Tom B is another who requires a second look after a break.

#6 Tough Workout - Parx Racing, R5 (19:43)

TOUGH WORKOUT has had a couple of near misses and is taken to finally get off the mark. This lowly maiden claimer mainly features exposed horses but he can win this if in the same form as when second last time. Swath is the least exposed and gets class relief for a barn in form, so is taken for the forecast.

#1 Princess Moro - Fort Erie, R1 (21:05)

PRINCESS MORO is out again quickly after running her best race of the season last time and looks the one to side with. Beaten just ½-length in a similar contest over course and distance, that looks the form to concentrate on. Cocotara is of interest on debut for a barn with a good strike-rate round here and is taken to get second.