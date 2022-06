#6 Bellamy'spartygirl - Parx, R5 (19:43)

BELLAMY'SPARTYGIRL comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have the best prospects. She won on her first start for this barn over C&D in May and had a couple of today's rivals behind when runner-up last time. Write The Check takes another drop in class and should be in the mix.

#2 Roadtriptonowhere - Parx, R6 (20:10)

ROADTRIPTONOWHERE has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to get on board with. The switch to dirt round here has seen him turn a corner, bolting up in a maiden special weight before finishing second last time. Daniel Sun looks to still be improving and is worth a second look on dirt debut.

#9 Saketumi - Parx, R11 (22:25)

SAKETUMI showed plenty on belated debut here and can make amends at the second attempt. He set some quick fractions in the early stages and looked to have the race in the bag before being caught on the line. Tiz A Giant posted a good time last time out and can emerge second best, whilst Verbier can see out the 1-2-3.