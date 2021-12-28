To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...has been keeping some good company of late and must have a good chance of success in this minor stakes event..."

Timeform on Truth Hurts

#4 Enraged - Parx R4 (18:31)

Enraged has been second on his last two starts, both over today's C&D, and holds most appeal in a competitive contest. Scotch Rock's is also likely to be on the premises, while Distractandattack is another that commands a closer look.

#2 Truth Hurts - Parx R7 (19:56)

Truth Hurts has been keeping some good company of late and must have a good chance of success in this minor stakes event. Don't Call Me Mary is in decent nick at present and can emerge best of the opposition, while Miss Mosaic deserves some consideration too.

#11 R Goodtime Charlie - Parx R10 (21:25)

R Goodtime Charlie has been performing creditably in stronger races than this and makes plenty of appeal dropping into what is only a low-level claimer. Taino is less up against it on this occasion and should also give a good account, while Combat Ribbon demands close scrutiny.

Philadelphia (US) 28th Dec (R10 6f Claim)

Tuesday 28 December, 9.25pm

Combat Ribbon
Bavaria
Run Fast
The Reign Man
Lazaretto
Joint And Several
Admiral Eastwood
Count The Shells
Daggerboard
Taino
R Goodtime Charlie
