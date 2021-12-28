Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 28 December

#4 Enraged - Parx R4 (18:31)

Enraged has been second on his last two starts, both over today's C&D, and holds most appeal in a competitive contest. Scotch Rock's is also likely to be on the premises, while Distractandattack is another that commands a closer look.

#2 Truth Hurts - Parx R7 (19:56)

Truth Hurts has been keeping some good company of late and must have a good chance of success in this minor stakes event. Don't Call Me Mary is in decent nick at present and can emerge best of the opposition, while Miss Mosaic deserves some consideration too.

#11 R Goodtime Charlie - Parx R10 (21:25)

R Goodtime Charlie has been performing creditably in stronger races than this and makes plenty of appeal dropping into what is only a low-level claimer. Taino is less up against it on this occasion and should also give a good account, while Combat Ribbon demands close scrutiny.