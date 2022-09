#2 Hidden Cache - Parx Racing, R1 (17:55)

HIDDEN CACHE has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to beat. She's raced in tougher races than this and can finally get off the mark after making the places on each of her four starts. Rain Lilly took a step forward from debut and can come out best of the rest. Mythreebutterflies also commands a second look.

#4 Silence Breakers - Fort Erie, R1 (18:05)

SILENCE BREAKERS has joined a barn with a good record here and can land this lowly claimer. He's got a respectable strike-rate in the context of this race and gets significant class relief. Hard N'sweet does well round here and is taken to get second.

#1 V Mart - Parx Racing, R9 (21:31)

V MART is the selection. He hacked up in a maiden special weight on debut before finishing well beaten when stretching out in distance in a stakes contest last time, he can quickly get back on track here. Belt Parkway also found stakes company too hot last time and can chase the selection home.