#6 Wine Trail - Finger Lakes, R5 (19:58)

WINE TRAIL will be hard to beat on these terms and sets a good standard. She's been running well in similar events and can finally get off the mark here. Saw gets significant class relief and is our next pick, whilst Uni Loves A Fight also requires respect.

#6 Your Awesome Boss - Finger Lakes, R8 (21:19)

YOUR AWESOME BOSS is difficult to look past dropping back in to claiming company. The selection is a better sprinter than a router and can resume winning ways here. Dr. Lloyd should find this easier and is taken to get second.

#3 Silent But Violent - Fort Erie, R3 (22:01)

SILENT BUT VIOLENT is weighted to go well and should give it a good go. Her previous speed figures read very well in the context of this contest. Our Stormy Sophia is out again quickly after running best race last time and is next on our list, whilst Wicken Cents also has claims.