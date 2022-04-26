Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 26 April

#8 Dial A Lady - Parx, R2 (18:22)

DIAL A LADY is weighted to go well and seems the one they have to beat. This 4-y-o filly has been kept busy and repaid the faith with two wins already this year. Whyisshesoolucky makes appeal on debut for her new trainer and appeals as best of the remainder. Holiday Raid merits a second look as well.

#2 Roadtriptonowhere - Parx, R5 (19:43)

ROADTRIPTONOWHERE is partnered by one of the top riders round here and has leading claims. The selection is yet to actually race on dirt but has been working quite well on the surface of late. Supreme Being arguably brings some strong form to the table and is firmly in the mix if building on his return.

#4 Enraged - Parx, R8 (21:04)

ENRAGED must have a good chance on these terms and should make a bold show. Beaten just a nose in similar events on his last two starts here under patient rides, he is taken make amends this time. Bucks Are Moving is also likely to be on the premises, whilst Dont Break The Law isn't entirely out of it either.