#3 Dr Larcarbeau - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:39)

DR LARCARBEAU can take advantage of the class relief she gets here. This isn't a strong maiden claimer and she can get off the mark at the fourth attempt. With the lack of depth, it wouldn't be a surprise if newcomers Moolah Rouge and Centual Anna are also in the mix.

#4 Shared Success - Finger Lakes, R7 (21:04)

SHARED SUCCESS has recently completed the hat-trick here and should make another bold bid. The 5-y-o has gradually improved with racing and there's no reason to desert him just yet. Night Escort knows how to win should be thereabouts, whilst Ach du Lieber can't be ruled out a price.

#5 Giro Kate - Mountaineer Park, R6 (02:05)

GIRO KATE has built up a good record at this venue and looks the one to beat. Her last run can be ignored and a bit more luck from the gate should see her in a better light. Sweet Belen was hampered and unshipped her rider last time but is likely to be on the premises, too. Opps My Bad can't be easily dismissed.