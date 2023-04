#1 What's to Blame - Parx Racing, R3 (18:34)

WHAT'S TO BLAME made a winning start for this barn last time and can repeat the dose. Petulant Delight did similar last time and shouldn't be inconvenienced by the return to this distance and is likely to be in the mix as well. Excursion is another that comes into contention.

#1 He's Incredible - Parx Racing, R8 (20:53)

HE'S INCREDIBLE is on a good role at present and can follow up from last time for a barn with strong stats here. Beverly Park was a wide-margin winner last time and is clearly in great heart and is taken to get second.

#7 Candy For Carmel - Parx Racing, R9 (21:20)

CANDY FOR CARMEL has won all his three starts for this barn and is hard to look past stepping up in class. Kobe B makes appeal on barn debut and is up there on the shortlist too. The front-running Hoopla can't be discounted either.