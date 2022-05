Barista Vixen (Parx R6, 20:10 BST) is of major interest on barn debut and looks up to winning this. She's previously been in the care of some reputable handlers and can build on her recent placed efforts. Wonder City comes here in a very good vein of form and is taken for the forecast back in the care of Ruperto Perez.

Ola Que Tal (Mountaineer Park R1, 00:00 BST) must have a good chance on these terms and holds better claims than most. He has a good strike-rate and now gets class relief. Inspiring Justice is flying the flag alone for the stable today and is also likely to be in the mix. Grazed My Biscuits also requires respect.

Jackzilla (Mountaineer Park R4, 01:15 BST) is weighted to go well and looks the one to fall in with. He's won both starts for new barn since reappearing last month and can land the hat-trick. Laughing Latinos posted a good time last time out and looks the one for the runner-up spot.