#5 Conformist - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:15)

CONFORMIST is weighted to go well and seems sure to be on the premises. Like a few of these he returns from a break and his trainer has good stats with those coming off the bench. Champion By Design is of interest on barn debut and can fill the runner-up spot.

#4 Somebody - Parx Racing, R4 (19:01)

SOMEBODY has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and holds most appeal. A winner over course and distance the last twice, this looks a good opportunity for the hat-trick. Jump For Alex gets class relief and is entitled to be more competitive in this spot.

#5 Shirley Greene - Parx Racing, R7 (20:26)

SHIRLEY GREENE looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection. She's been knocking on the door of late and this drop in class can see her resume winning ways. Purrfect Mistress went wire-to-wire last time but may have to settle for second, whilst Without A View is also a contender.