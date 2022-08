#6 Big Time Lady - Finger Lakes, R1 (18:10)

BIG TIME LADY can follow up from last time for a barn in good form. The selection has gradually worked her way back to form this summer and was a cosy 4 length winner of a similar contest here last time. Melissa's Smile has won twice round here recently and can chase the selection home.

#7 Kitty Tin Tin - Finger Lakes, R2 (18:37)

KITTY TIN TIN looks to have good prospects at the weights. She has struggled in stronger contests to date, but this is a significant drop in class. Diamonds For Lily is out of a dam that has produced some stayers so this extra distance looks a plus, whilst Saw also demands consideration.

#6 Shakoo Makoo - Fort Erie, R6 (23:25)

SHAKOO MAKOO makes most appeal in this claimer. He's only been seen twice on the track this year, returning with a neck second in a basement contest and he can prevail back in that grade here. Tomcat Black has a superb record at this venue and is a contender as well. Half Lit won last time and is another worth looking at.