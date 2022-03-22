Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 March

Off Duty (Parx R2, 17:22 GMT) was third in a slightly deeper race than this last time and must have a good chance on today's terms. Drena's Bullet is less up against it on this occasion and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Six Cider also requires a closer look.

Star Luck (Parx R3, 17:49 GMT) arrives here in a very good vein of form and has strong claims of following up his C&D win from last time. Green Mansions could well emerge as one of the biggest threats, while Gilded Warrior also commands respect.

Sweet Samurai (Parx R5, 18:43 GMT) was a good third over today's C&D when last seen in December and is very much the one to beat. Flat Out Phoebe comes here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot, while One Wild Woman can also make the frame.