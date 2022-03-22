Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 March

Philadelphia (US) 22st Mar (R5 1m Stks)Show Hide
Tuesday 22 March, 6.43pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sweet Ballerina
|A Bit Bad N Boujee
|Sweet Samurai
|One Wild Woman
Bet slip
New to Betfair?
Join to place betsJoin today
Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.
"Sweet Samurai was a good third over today’s C&D when last seen in December and is very much the one to beat."
Off Duty (Parx R2, 17:22 GMT) was third in a slightly deeper race than this last time and must have a good chance on today's terms. Drena's Bullet is less up against it on this occasion and could well emerge as best of the remainder, while Six Cider also requires a closer look.
Star Luck (Parx R3, 17:49 GMT) arrives here in a very good vein of form and has strong claims of following up his C&D win from last time. Green Mansions could well emerge as one of the biggest threats, while Gilded Warrior also commands respect.
Sweet Samurai (Parx R5, 18:43 GMT) was a good third over today's C&D when last seen in December and is very much the one to beat. Flat Out Phoebe comes here in a very good vein of form and can fill the runner-up slot, while One Wild Woman can also make the frame.
Bet £10 and Get a Free £2 Bet on Multiples Every Day!
Place £10 worth of Multiples or Bet Builders at odds of 2.0 or above over the course of a day, and, after the bets have settled, you'll get a free £2 bet to use on Multiples or Bet Builders. No opt-in required, T&Cs apply.
Tuesday 22 March, 6.43pm
|Back
|Lay
|Sweet Ballerina
|A Bit Bad N Boujee
|Sweet Samurai
|One Wild Woman
Join to place betsJoin today