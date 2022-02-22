Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 February

Centerfold Angel (Parx R2, 17:52 GMT) is a very interesting runner following switch of stables and looks to have good prospects of recording a fourth career win Absolute Anna can emerge best of the rest, while Whyisshesoolucky can't be left out of calculations either.

Three Potatoe Four (Parx R4, 18:46 GMT) has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with in a competitive claimer. Dial A Lady should find the return to this trip a good move and can go close too, while Lady Mistress demands respect as well.

Frosted Indian (Parx R7, 20:07 GMT) put in a good piece of work the other day and has a good chance of following his wide-margin win here last time. Skipin On Orchard is weighted to go well and appeals most of the opposition, while Jammin Jimtown shouldn't be far away either.