Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 22 February

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"Frosted Indian put in a good piece of work the other day and has a good chance of following his wide-margin win here last time."

Centerfold Angel (Parx R2, 17:52 GMT) is a very interesting runner following switch of stables and looks to have good prospects of recording a fourth career win Absolute Anna can emerge best of the rest, while Whyisshesoolucky can't be left out of calculations either.

Three Potatoe Four (Parx R4, 18:46 GMT) has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with in a competitive claimer. Dial A Lady should find the return to this trip a good move and can go close too, while Lady Mistress demands respect as well.

Frosted Indian (Parx R7, 20:07 GMT) put in a good piece of work the other day and has a good chance of following his wide-margin win here last time. Skipin On Orchard is weighted to go well and appeals most of the opposition, while Jammin Jimtown shouldn't be far away either.

Philadelphia (US) 22nd Feb (R7 1m Claim)

Tuesday 22 February, 8.07pm

Solomonic
Flat Out Flashy
Jammin Jimtown
Borsa Vento
Skipin On Orchard
Contraflow
Relishment
Frosted Indian
