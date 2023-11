Three best bets in the US from Timeform

#7 Strugar - Parx Racing, R4 (18:26)

STRUGAR makes a return to the dirt and looks sure to go well for a barn with a good record in this type of race. Rejected Again is less up against it on this occasion and can also be in the mix after a break. Mega Charlie has been in good form of late and also commands respect up in class.

#6 Loana - Zia Park, R3 (20:01)

LOANA has barely run a bad race of late and looks the one to get on board with to make it three on the spin. Freebritney is also on an unbeaten streak but may have work to do on first start for new barn to get the better of the selection. Emily Smiles is the next to also consider.

#3 Beyond Best - Parx Racing, R8 (20:14)

BEYOND BEST is taken to complete the hat-trick. The son of Curlin thumped the opposition here last time and is hard to oppose. Caughtandcollected makes appeal on barn debut and is likely to be on the premises as well. Catch The Smoke has form in the book that also demands scrutiny.