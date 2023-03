#1 Treasure Coast - Will Rogers Downs, R1 (18:00)

TREASURE COAST gets class relief and can finally get off the mark under a rider in good form at present. Goldbridge goes for a barn in good order but may have to settle for a minor role once more, whilst Stapleton Song can finish best of the rest.

#5 Big Ambition - Parx Racing, R6 (18:55)

BIG AMBITION is from a barn in flying form right now and appeals most in this maiden claimer. She recently put in a solid piece of work adding strength to her claims. True Phenomenon has a decent chance on these terms and should go close too. Blanchiment has switched barns and can make the first three as well.

#3 Dancing Devil - Will Rogers Downs, R6 (20:35)

DANCING DEVIL has taken in tougher tasks the last twice and can resume winning ways back in claiming company. Lynn's Folly can't be discounted if the recent run brings her on. Aquimine made a promising start for this barn last time and shouldn't be far away.