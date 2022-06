#7 Weight Of Glory - Parx R2 (18:22)

Weight Of Glory has been competing in much stronger races at Gulfstream of late and should take plenty of beating shipping back to a track where he's run well previously. Full Send put in a good piece of work the other day and can come out best of the rest, while Thorover is another who demands a closer look.

#4 Nurturing - Parx R3 (18:49)

Nurturing is dropping back down in grade for this $12k claiming contest and holds plenty of appeal. A winner here two starts ago, Write The Check could well emerge as the main danger amongst the opposition, while Lady Mistress makes up the three.

#3 Wudda U Think Now - Parx R10 (21:58)

Wudda U Think Now was in fine form when last seen at Aqueduct during the winter and it looks significant that Trevor McCarthy has decided to head to Parx to partner him in this comeback race. Dreams Untold should find the return to this trip a good move and is likely to be on the premises as well, while Fortheluvofbourbon also commands respect.