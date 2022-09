#6 Lady Bernadette - Parx Racing, R1 (17:55)

LADY BERNADETTE is of major interest on barn debut and could be the one to beat. She's held her form well this season and there's no reason why she can't continue to do so. Swift Factor has paid their way at this venue before and is likely to go close too. Get Her Readyeddie can't be ruled out at a big price.

#3 Dilly Dilly Philly - Parx Racing, R3 (18:49)

DILLY DILLY PHILLY has a decent chance on these terms and is up to winning this. She's won six times this season and looks sure to go well again. Flashing Diamond has a good record here and appeals as best of the rest.

#1 Mi Tres Por Ciento - Finger Lakes, R3 (19:04)

MI TRES POR CIENTO has an excellent chance at the weights and is the selection. He's won both his starts for this barn at Monmouth and gets class relief in his hat-trick bid. Banyan Breeze recently clocked up the hat-trick at Saratoga last time, and whilst this is tougher, demands plenty of respect and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home.