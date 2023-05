#5 Kadens Courage - Parx Racing, R1 (17:40)

KADENS COURAGE has an attractive all-round profile and looks to have good prospects. He's been running well of late and may well get a soft lead here. Jack Luvs Nova can't be discounted if over his last effort, whilst Rockin Cowboy comes into this on the back of a success in a similar race and should make presence felt again.

#2 Dancing Devil - Will Rogers Downs, R6 (21:42)

DANCING DEVIL makes plenty of appeal and looks worth a wager. Cinco Steve is our second choice kept to this class. Doctor Tink has a string of placed efforts next to his name and may have to settle for more of the same.

#5 Janero Rose - Turf Paradise, R2 (21:52)

JANERO ROSE looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one to fall in with. She's chasing the hat-trick and is hard to oppose in this form. J T's La Nena is facing an easier assignment than of late and looks the likeliest runner-up.